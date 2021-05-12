COLUMBIA - The City of Columbia alongside the Columbia Police Department held a ribbon cutting ceremony for the newly completed Molly Thomas Bowden Neighborhood Policing Center Wednesday afternoon.
The new center is located at 1204 International Drive, in north Columbia.
The center is named in honor of Columbia police officer Molly Thomas Bowden, who lost her life in the line of duty. Officer Bowden was shot during a traffic stop and later died as a result of the wounds in 2005. She is now being honored by becoming the first policewoman to have a Columbia police building named after her.
"All of the things that we talk about with community policing is really terms that we would use to describe how Molly lived her life," CPD Chief Geoff Jones said. "The police are a reflection of the community and just about every background, gender, race, we are all in this together. It's really more about Molly being a string person and a good person."
The center broke ground on March 16, 2020. Just over a year later, the 24,539 square foot space is now completed. The total project cost was $9.69 million, with $7.6 million of that used for construction on the facility. The project is funded through the 2015 Capital Improvement Sales Tax.
It includes a fitness center, community meeting room, department meeting room, offices, reception area, specialized storage and locker rooms.
The Molly Thomas Bowden Neighborhood Policing Center will also host the Special Weapons and Tactics Unit, Community Outreach Unit, and serve as CPD's primary location for vehicles taken as evidence.
CPD says that adding a location in the north precinct of Columbia will assist officers in reducing response time and allow officers to be more connected with the area's residents.
"Anything bearing her name is a reflection of her and Molly was just a good person," Jones said. "This facility gives us a community room, which was really needed up in this area, it gives us good proximity to a lot of neighborhoods that are close so we are going to have the ability to form some of those relationships that maybe were strained in the past."