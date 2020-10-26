COLUMBIA- Police responded to the 200 block of Nikki Way on Saturday morning to a report of a home invasion.
Officers made contact with a resident who said he woke up, heard a sound and found a suspect.
The resident reported that the suspect fired one round before running out of the resident.
When officers arrived, they located a splinter in the door, consistent with forced entry. They also found a shell casing from a handgun, along with a bullet hole in the wall of the room.
The suspect fled the scene and was last seen fleeing northbound on Carrieridge Drive in a small sedan.
This is an ongoing investigation. There are no further details to provide at this time.
If anyone has any information, they are encouraged to contact the Columbia Police Department at 573-874-7652 or call CrimeStoppers at 573-875-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.