COLUMBIA- Columbia police responded to a report of an assault in the 1500 block of West Worley Street around 4 p.m. Wednesday.
When they arrived, officers made contact with an adult female victim.
The victim did not speak English and was able to provide a statement to the officers with the assistance of an interpreter.
The victim reported that she was outside her home sweeping leaves off the patio when she noticed an unknown male, about 6 feet tall with an average build approaching her.
The victim said that the male said a few words in English before he grabbed and pushed her through the back door and inside the residence.
The victim reported she started to scream as the male punched her, causing her to fall backwards on the floor and knocking her unconscious for an unknown period of time.
When the victim regained consciousness, her door was closed and no one else was present.
EMS were called to the scene to provide medical attention, but the victim declined.
The suspect was last seen wearing a navy blue hoodie, black stocking cap, black face mask and gloves with a silver or gold stripe.
This is an ongoing investigation, and there are no further details to provide at this time.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to please contact the Columbia Police Department at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.