COLUMBIA- Columbia police responded to two shots fired reports on Sunday, Nov 29. at an apartment building on the 2900 block of Leeway Drive.
During the investigation, officers found the two reports were from residents who live above and below each other.
According to a press release, the first caller reported a bullet hole in the ceiling from a gunshot that came from the apartment above his. He was sitting in a bedroom when he was grazed in the leg by a bullet. He did not need medical attention.
The second caller reported that his apartment was broken into and that items worth approximately $730 were missing. The resident reported he left the apartment to get groceries and when he returned, items were missing and he saw a bullet hole in the floor of the apartment.
Officers found no evidence of forced entry. There is no suspect information at this time.
The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information, call 573.874.7652 or call CrimeStoppers at 573.875.TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.