COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department said it is investigating a car crash that damaged an MU patrol car early Saturday morning.
According to a press release, the crash happened near the intersection of Stadium Blvd. and Providence Road, right outside Memorial Stadium around 3 a.m.
CPD said 28-year-old Caleb Ritter was making a turn onto Providence in a Dodge Charger when he hit the cruiser.
The release said Ritter was arrested for driving while under the influence, careless and imprudent driving, and possession of 10 grams or less of marijuana.
Police said no one was injured in the incident.