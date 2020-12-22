COLUMBIA-- Columbia police responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Whitegate Drive and Sylvan Lane on Monday around 7:51 p.m.
Officers found shell casings near the area of the reported incident.
At the scene, officers spoke with residents who reported seeing a black sedan driving northbound on Sylvan Lane at a high speed after they heard multiple gun shots. There is no further suspect information available.
No injuries have been reported.
This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact CPD at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.