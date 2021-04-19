COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department is investigating a robbery, which took place around 10 p.m. on Sunday, near the 5100 block of Commercial Drive.
When officers arrived, they talked with the victim, who said he was checking his mail when a man showed a gun and demanded the victim hand over his wallet.
After the victim handed over his wallet, the suspect left in a black, four door sedan.
The suspect is described as a Black male, approximately 5`8, with dreads, brown eyes, a long, thin nose, small lips and wore dark clothing.
No injuries have been reported.