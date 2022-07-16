COLUMBIA - Police are investigating a shooting incident that left one man injured in north Columbia early Saturday morning.
Officers were sent to the 1500 block of Raleigh Drive to investigate reports of shots fired at around 4:30 a.m, according to a Columbia Police Department press release.
Police found one man on the scene with non-life-threatening injuries who refused medical treatment. Officials say they also found evidence of the residence being damaged by gunfire.
The investigation is ongoing and no suspect information is available at this time.