COLUMBIA- Columbia police are investigating a shots fired incident in northeast Columbia near Ballenger Lane.
According to a release from CPD, officers responded to a shots fired report near Moniteau Court around 11:20 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21.
While canvassing, officers located shell casings in the 2200 block of Ballenger Lane near Arena Liquor.
There is no suspect description or vehicle description available at this time.
This is an active and ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact CPD at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.