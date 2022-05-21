COLUMBIA — At approximately 1:40 a.m., Columbia Police responded to a report of shots fired in the 2600 block of Eastwood Drive.
According to a press release, when officers arrived at the scene they found evidence indicating that a shooting had occurred. Officers were later made aware that an adult male with apparent gunshot wounds had arrived at a local hospital by personal vehicle.
There is no suspect information to release at this time.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to please contact the Columbia Police Department at 573-874-7652.
This is an ongoing investigation and more information may become available at a later time.