COLUMBIA - Columbia Police responded to a shots fired report in the 3100 block of Jenne Hill Drive early Friday morning.
Upon arrival, officers located evidence that shots had been fired in the area.
No property damage or injuries were reported at the time of the incident.
A suspect was described as a Black male wearing a red hoodie. The suspect's direction of travel is unknown.
This is an ongoing investigation. More information may be available at a later date.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to please contact the Columbia Police Department at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.