COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department is investigating after a shots fired incident on McKee Street Tuesday afternoon.
At approximately 5 p.m., officers responded to the 1600 block of McKee Street for a report of shots fired, according to CPD public information officer Christian Tabak.
Multiple witnesses reported hearing gunshots and property damage was located at a residence in the area.
No injuries were reported, and there is no suspect information at this time, Tabak said.
This investigation is ongoing, and KOMU 8 will continue to update this story as more information is released.