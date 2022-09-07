COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department is investigating after a shots fired incident on McKee Street Tuesday afternoon.

At approximately 5 p.m., officers responded to the 1600 block of McKee Street for a report of shots fired, according to CPD public information officer Christian Tabak. 

Multiple witnesses reported hearing gunshots and property damage was located at a residence in the area.

No injuries were reported, and there is no suspect information at this time, Tabak said.

This investigation is ongoing, and KOMU 8 will continue to update this story as more information is released.

To report an error or typo, email news@komu.com.

Recommended for you