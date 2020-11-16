COLUMBIA- Columbia police responded to the 2000 block of Newton Drive to a report of shots fired around 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 15.
Upon arrival, officers spoke with witnesses who reported hearing gunshots in the area.
Officers located multiple shell casings and property damage to vehicles and residences.
There were no injuries reported and there is no suspect description at this time.
This is investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is urged to please contact the Columbia Police Department at 573.874.7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573.875.TIPS (8477)