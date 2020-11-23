COLUMBIA- The Columbia Police Department is investigating a string of burglaries across the city.
According to a release, CPD responded to approximately 10 incidents between Nov. 20 and Nov. 22, where several restaurants have been burglarized.
Officers discovered that a 16-year-old juvenile suspect was involved with at least two of the burglaries. The suspect was seen on camera throwing a large rock through the front window of one business. The suspect then went inside and took an undisclosed amount of money.
The juvenile was detained for the charges of second degree burglary, felony resisting arrest, first degree property damage and a misdemeanor stealing in connection with burglaries at Agave Mexican Restaurant and Tortilleria El Patron, both located in north Columbia.
Currently, there is no evidence that connects the juvenile to the other burglaries. The remaining burglaries are under investigation.
Anyone with information is urged to contact CPD at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.