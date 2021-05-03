COLUMBIA - Columbia Police responded to an assault on the 3400 block of Grindstone Parkway around 4:15 a.m. Sunday.
According to a news release, officers made contact with an adult male victim who had a non-life threatening injury. He reported that he had been approached by three men when he was inside his tractor-trailer at a parking lot.
He said one of the men knocked out one of the windows.
The man then exited his truck and then the assault took place.
The man was treated by EMS and taken to the emergency room after. No other injuries had been reported.
CPD says there is no vehicle or suspect description at this time.
CPD asks anyone with information to contact the department at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-TIPS.