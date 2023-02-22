COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department is currently investigating a shots fired call that occurred shortly after midnight Wednesday.
Officers responded to the call near Apple Tree Court in Columbia. They said nobody was hurt and there was no property damage.
"We did find evidence that shots were fired, but we don't have any evidence indicating anybody was hurt," Steven Kaneaster, a spokesperson for CPD, said. "Right now I don't have any information indicating the public at large is in danger but we're still investigating."
This is a developing story, check back here for updates.