COLUMBIA- Columbia Police are investigating an armed robbery that took place late Thursday evening.

According to a press release from CPD, a victim reported he was leaving a residence in the 100 block of North Stadium Boulevard around 11:10 p.m.

A suspect approached him while displaying a firearm and demanded property from the victim. The victim then complied.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

The suspect is described as a male in his 20s, wearing jeans and a black shirt. He entered a gray hatchback passenger vehicle and was last seen going east toward Stadium Boulevard. 

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact CPD at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-8477.

Receive the top KOMU 8 News headlines of the day in your inbox.
START YOUR DAY INFORMED

Tags

Recommended for you