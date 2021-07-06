COLUMBIA - Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened Monday night on Again Street in Columbia.
According to a press release from CPD, the victim reported that while she was in a parking lot, a vehicle approached her and three suspects got out. The suspects then demanded money from her and left in a white SUV with an undisclosed amount of cash.
One suspect had a gun, one had a stick and the third had a metal pole. No injuries were reported.
CPD are still searching for all three suspects and the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to please contact the Columbia Police Department at 573.874.7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573.875.TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.