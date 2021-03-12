COLUMBIA - Columbia Police officers responded to a report of an assault at the East Broadway Break Time around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Upon arrival, officers located an adult female victim, who reported that a male suspect entered the store and stole merchandise. The victim reported that she attempted to prevent the suspect from leaving the parking lot, and he hit her with his car.
The victim described the suspect as a Black male between 55 to 65 years of age. He was last seen wearing a t-shirt, dark coat and jeans. The suspect was seen driving a silver four-door sedan in an unknown direction of travel.
This is an ongoing investigation. More information may become available later.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to please contact the Columbia Police Department at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-8477 to remain anonymous.