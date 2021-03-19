COLUMBIA - Columbia Police were dispatched to the 200 block of Fair Lane at approximately 8:45 a.m. for a burglary call.
Police found one individual deceased when they arrived on the scene, but no identification is available at this time.
According to a KOMU 8 reporter at the scene, there are currently six CPD units at the scene and one unit of assistance from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Police were dispatched to the 2000 block of Fair Lane at approx. 8:45 a.m. on a potential burglary call. Police found one individual deceased when they arrived on scene. No ID on the individual is available at this time. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/rc9ky0k81v— Drew Cusumano (@DrewCusumano) March 19, 2021
Six Columbia PD units on scene currently, with at least one unit of assistance from the MO state HW Patrol. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/gsfIlr4q8b— Drew Cusumano (@DrewCusumano) March 19, 2021
KOMU 8 will continue to update this story when more information becomes available.