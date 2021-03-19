COLUMBIA - Columbia Police were dispatched to the 200 block of Fair Lane at approximately 8:45 a.m. for a burglary call. 

Police found one individual deceased when they arrived on the scene, but no identification is available at this time. 

According to a KOMU 8 reporter at the scene, there are currently six CPD units at the scene and one unit of assistance from the Missouri State Highway Patrol. 

KOMU 8 will continue to update this story when more information becomes available. 

