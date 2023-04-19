COLUMBIA − The Columbia Police Department is investigating an early Wednesday morning shooting that left one man injured.
Officers were called to the U.S. Highway 63/Interstate 70 connector around 1:10 a.m. and found a man with gunshot wounds. CPD says the injuries appeared to be non-life threatening.
The department says there is currently no suspect information to share and that detectives are currently investigating the incident.
A KOMU 8 reporter on scene saw at least nine police cars in the area and officers searching the woods near Home Depot on Clark Lane.
There are 9 police cars at the scene. Many of the officers are searching in the woods just off of highway 63. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/boauVBfRdZ— Alyssa Mueller (@AlyssaMuellerTV) April 19, 2023
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact CPD at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-8477.