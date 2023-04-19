COLUMBIA − The Columbia Police Department is investigating an early Wednesday morning shooting that left one man injured.

Officers were called to the U.S. Highway 63/Interstate 70 connector around 1:10 a.m. and found a man with gunshot wounds. CPD says the injuries appeared to be non-life threatening.

The department says there is currently no suspect information to share and that detectives are currently investigating the incident.

A KOMU 8 reporter on scene saw at least nine police cars in the area and  officers searching the woods near Home Depot on Clark Lane.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact CPD at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-8477. 

