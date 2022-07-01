COLUMBIA - Officials said one man is dead after being ejected from his motor vehicle Friday morning. 

The police department said the fatal crash happened at 9:45 a.m. on Missouri Route B at Vandiver Drive. 

49-year-old, Mark A. Lamont, was killed after his Harley motorcycle collided with a Dodge Dakota that was turning left at Vandiver Drive, according to officials.

CPD said Lamont was not wearing a helmet, and was unable to avoid crashing into the passneger side of the Dodge.

Offcials said Lamont was pronounced dead at the hospital. 

The other driver was wearing a seatbelt and does not have any injuries. 

CPD said the investigation is ongoing and KOMU 8 will update with any future information. 

To report an error or typo, email news@komu.com.