COLUMBIA - Officials said one man is dead after being ejected from his motor vehicle Friday morning.
The police department said the fatal crash happened at 9:45 a.m. on Missouri Route B at Vandiver Drive.
49-year-old, Mark A. Lamont, was killed after his Harley motorcycle collided with a Dodge Dakota that was turning left at Vandiver Drive, according to officials.
CPD said Lamont was not wearing a helmet, and was unable to avoid crashing into the passneger side of the Dodge.
Offcials said Lamont was pronounced dead at the hospital.
The other driver was wearing a seatbelt and does not have any injuries.
CPD said the investigation is ongoing and KOMU 8 will update with any future information.