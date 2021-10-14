COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department is investigating a homicide after responding to a well-being check request Wednesday.
CPD reports it responded to a residence in the 4800 block of Marble Cedars Drive around 11:30 a.m.
Police say 52-year-old Columbia resident James R. Hundle was found with a gunshot wound.
According to MU's College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources, Hundle was the assistant to the vice chancellor and dean. He was also involved with MU's Alpha Gamma Rho fraternity.
Our @Mizzou family lost a beloved friend and colleague earlier today. Mr. James Hundle passed away unexpectedly late Tuesday evening or early Wednesday morning. He was devoted to @cafnr and @AGR_Mizzou, and we were his family. He is missed..... pic.twitter.com/6Ko6E4POv0— CAFNR Dean (@CAFNRDean) October 13, 2021
Emergency medical personnel determined he was deceased. Officers say they found factors present that suggested a suspicious death.
There is no suspect information at this time.
The University of Missouri denied comment as it's an ongoing investigation. Spokesperson Christian Basi said grief counseling would be provided to students, faculty and staff.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact CPD at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-8477 to remain anonymous.
KOMU 8 will continue to update this story as more information is provided.