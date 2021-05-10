COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department is investigating a reported abduction that occurred near Scott Boulevard and Chapel Hill Road around 11:47 a.m. Monday.

Car abduction

According to a news release, the vehicle was last seen traveling southbound on Scott Boulevard.

Officers could not locate the suspect or vehicle after canvassing the area.

The alleged victim was described as a Black woman, in her mid-20s to 30s. She was wearing a black jacket and pink hat. 

If you have any information, please contact CPD at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-TIPs to remain anonymous. 

Receive the top KOMU 8 News headlines of the day in your inbox.
START YOUR DAY INFORMED

Brought to you by First Midwest Bank

Tags

Recommended for you