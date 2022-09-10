COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department is currently investigating an assault which happened at approximately 3:15 a.m. on Saturday at 1800 Holly Avenue.
An adult male was found at a local hospital with a gunshot wound, but is now in stable condition.
No suspect information is currently available.
