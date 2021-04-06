COLUMBIA- Columbia Police are investigating a shots fired report that occurred Monday night in an east Columbia neighborhood.
According to a news release, CPD responded to the 5300 block of Godas Circle around 11:30 p.m. Monday. Evidence was located that indicated shots were fired.
No injuries or property damage was reported, according to the release.
There is currently no suspect description. The investigation is ongoing.
If you have any information regarding the event, please contact CPD at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-8477.