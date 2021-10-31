COLUMBIA - Columbia Police are investigating a report of shots fired overnight Sunday in the downtown Columbia area.
CPD said officers were on foot patrol of the area of Fifth Street and Broadway when they heard what sounded like gunshots.
Around 3 a.m., officers located evidence in the 400 block of Walnut Street that confirmed shots were fired.
There were no injuries or property damage reported, according to CPD>
This is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact CPD at 573.874.7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573.875.TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.