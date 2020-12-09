COLUMBIA - Police officers said they found evidence of shots fired on Lowe Street.
CPD responded to the scene Wednesday morning.
One neighbor told KOMU 8 News that she heard gun shots around 7 a.m.
Officers told a KOMU 8 News reporter that they have a vague vehicle description, but did not release further information.
There are no injuries or property damage reported, according to CPD.
This is an ongoing investigation. KOMU 8 News will update this story when information comes available.