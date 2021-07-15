COLUMBIA - Columbia Police are investigating a shots fired incident that took place around 7:12 p.m. Wednesday.
The incident took place in the 600 block of Scott Boulevard.
According to a CPD press release, officers located evidence that shots had been fired at the scene, and a vehicle was damaged.
The investigation is ongoing and police are still looking for a suspect. According to the release, the suspect was driving a silver two door sedan.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to please contact the Columbia Police Department at 573.874.7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573.875.TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.