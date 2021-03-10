COLUMBIA- Columbia Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.
According to a release, officers arrived to a residence in the 400 block of Ripley Street for a report of a stabbing.
Upon arrival, officers found a 62-year-old male victim with life-threatening injuries. Officers gave aid to the victim until he was transported to a local hospital.
There is currently no suspect description. It is an ongoing investigation and is being handled by CPD's Criminal Investigation division.
If you have any information about this incident, please contact CPD at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-8477 to remain anonymous.