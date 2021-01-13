COLUMBIA- Columbia police responded to a shots fired report Wednesday around 5:10 a.m. in the area of Bethel Street and Nikki Way.
A resident in the area reported that he saw suspects rummaging through his vehicle around 5 a.m.
The victim allegedly confronted the suspects, who then entered a gray or silver colored SUV and fled the area, while firing shots at him.
Officers were able to locate damage to the victim's vehicle from gunshots and several shell casings. No injuries were reported.
The victim reported four suspects were possibly in the vehicle but only was able to provide a description for two of them.
The first suspect is described as a white male, approximately 5'9 with a thin build. He was wearing blue jeans, a red shirt, white shoes and a red face mask. The second suspect was described as a white male wearing blue jeans, a red and white striped shirt and white shoes.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact CPD at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.