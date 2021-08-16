COLUMBIA - Columbia Police responded to a report of shots fired on Saturday, around 3:20 a.m. The incident took place in the 4400 block of Rice Road.
There were no injuries but officers did locate property damage to a residence that was caused by gunfire.
The investigation is ongoing and police are still looking for a suspect.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to please contact the Columbia Police Department at 573.874.7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573.875.TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.