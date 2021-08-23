COLUMBIA — Columbia Police responded to the 700 block of Washington Avenue on Sunday, Aug. 22 at approximately 4:30 a.m., for a report of shots heard.

There were no injuries reported, but officers located a vehicle and a residence struck by gunfire, according to a news release.

This is an ongoing investigation. More information may become available at a later time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to please contact the Columbia Police Department at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.