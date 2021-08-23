...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM
CDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 106 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest, and west central
Illinois. Portions of central, east central, northeast, and
southeast Missouri.
* WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 9 PM CDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The effects of high heat are cumulative.
This is a 4 day heat event meaning that heat index values up to
around 105 are expected each afternoon. Warm nighttime
temperatures will allow little recovery for those who are
sensitive to heat. Heat related illnesses will become more
likely each day of the event.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&