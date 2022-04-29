COLUMBIA − Police responded to a shots fired incident Thursday night at an apartment complex in Columbia.
On Friday, CPD public information specialist Christian Tabak told KOMU 8 they had made an arrest in the case.
Darrion M. Hill, 22, of Columbia, was arrested for first-degree harassment, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.
An MU alert was sent around 6:03 p.m., which said CPD reported shots fired at/near Highway 63 and Stadium Boulevard.
BREAKING: At least a dozen cop cars are responding to a shots fired incident at the Domain Apartments near Stadium Blvd and Highway 63. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/ulxCgFgOSm— Matt Paszkiewicz (@MattPasz2000) April 28, 2022
At least a dozen police vehicles were at The Domain apartment complex, according to a KOMU 8 reporter at the scene. A resident said they heard between five and 10 shots.
After talking with witnesses, police found Hill in the 4800 block of Geyser Boulevard around 9:15 p.m. and arrested him without incident.
There were no known injuries.
CPD said the investigation is ongoing.