COLUMBIA − Police responded to a shots fired incident Thursday night at an apartment complex in Columbia.

On Friday, CPD public information specialist Christian Tabak told KOMU 8 they had made an arrest in the case.

Darrion M. Hill, 22, of Columbia, was arrested for first-degree harassment, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.

An MU alert was sent around 6:03 p.m., which said CPD reported shots fired at/near Highway 63 and Stadium Boulevard.

At least a dozen police vehicles were at The Domain apartment complex, according to a KOMU 8 reporter at the scene. A resident said they heard between five and 10 shots. 

After talking with witnesses, police found Hill in the 4800 block of Geyser Boulevard around 9:15 p.m. and arrested him without incident. 

There were no known injuries.

CPD said the investigation is ongoing.

