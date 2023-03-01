COLUMBIA — Two men were arrested over the weekend after Columbia police allegedly found more than 12,000 doses of a cocaine/fentanyl mixture in their vehicle.
Christian Naranjo-Usuga, 33, and Jorge Ochoa-Bernal, 36, both of Orlando, Florida, are each charged with trafficking drugs in the first degree.
Around 7:28 a.m. Saturday, a Columbia police officer saw the two men driving a gray Nissan with a California registration on Interstate 70. Court documents noted it was a rental vehicle.
Naranjo-Usuga was driving, according to court documents, and failed to use his right-turn signal at the proper time while exiting to Stadium Boulevard. The officer pulled the car over near Stadium and Bernadette Drive.
The men had conflicting stories on where they were coming from. The officer also noted Naranjo-Usuga had strange behavior, specifically saying he trembled and shook when speaking.
The officer asked for consent to search the vehicle, which was given. The officer found a white plastic bag inside the passenger door panel.
The contents of the bag, which was wrapped in multiple layers of plastic and also vacuumed sealed, later tested positive for cocaine and fentanyl, court documents said. It weighed 1,215 grams.
After the men were arrested, Ochoa-Bernal said they both flew to Los Angeles from Orlando to purchase the cocaine for $18,000, court documents said. He said they were "trying to flip the drugs for a profit somewhere on his way to Indiana."
Court documents noted that drugs were equivalent to 12,150 doses.
Naranjo-Usuga and Ochoa-Bernal are being held without bond at the Boone County Jail. A preliminary hearing is set for 9 a.m. March 28 for the two defendants.