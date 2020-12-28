COLUMBIA- Columbia police officers responded to a report of shots fired at Paquin Tower early Sunday morning.
According to CPD Public Information Officer Jeff Pitts, CPD officers responded to the call around 2:50 a.m. Upon arrival, officers did locate evidence of shots fired inside a residence.
Officers found bullet holes in the wall and a busted water pipe which was struck by a bullet, Pitts said.
No injuries were reported.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact CPD at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.