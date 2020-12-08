COLUMBIA- Columbia police have closed Andy Drive between Holly Avenue and Thomas Drive due to a shots fired report.
CPD Sergeant Chris Boyle said police crews received the call around 4:10 p.m. At least two vehicles were involved with the incident, but left the scene quickly.
Boyle said there were witness reports that one person was hanging out of a car while shooting. During the initial investigation, officers found one home and four cars were hit by bullets, which also indicated shots were fired from both ways.
Boyle said there was a report of a dark SUV leaving the scene.
At this time, there is no suspect information, and no injuries reported.
Drivers should use an alternate route if headed into that area.
I’m outside of Andy Dr. where police have closed down the street due to an unknown “incident” updates to come on @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/IbPa2nrHj4— Lindley Faye (@LindleyFayeTV) December 8, 2020
This is an ongoing investigation. KOMU 8 will update this story when information comes available.