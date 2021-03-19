Columbia Police were dispatched to the 200 block of Fair Lane at approximately 8:45 a.m. for a burglary call. Police found one individual deceased when they arrived on the scene, but no identification is available at this time.

COLUMBIA - Columbia Police were dispatched to the 2000 block of Fair Lane at approximately 8:45 a.m. Friday for a report of a burglary with a weapon.

Upon arrival, police found one male suffering life-threatening injuries near the residence and later was pronounced dead at the scene. The individual was identified as Jacob D'Agostino, 20, of Columbia, a CPD release says.

While investigating, officers learned that the deceased male was the suspect who illegally entered the residence on Fair Lane. As a result, the victim of the home invasion shot D'Agostino. 

According to a KOMU 8 reporter at the scene, there were six CPD units at the scene and one unit of assistance from the Missouri State Highway Patrol. 

There were no other reported suspects. This is an ongoing investigation and is being handled by CPD's Criminal Investigations Division.

CPD asks anyone with information to contact the department at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-TIPS (8477). 

