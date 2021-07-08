Editor's Note: The story has been updated to include a photo of Heese at Thursday's sentencing. The headline was also updated.
COLUMBIA — Andria Heese, the Columbia Police Department officer who hit and killed a child with her police SUV in 2019, will not serve jail time and has been sentenced to supervised probation.
During a sentencing at the Boone County Courthouse Thursday morning, the judge ruled that Heese will serve two years of supervised probation under Adult Court Services.
The sentencing comes after she pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor for careless driving last month. Heese was originally charged with involuntary manslaughter. She pleaded not guilty to the charge in July 2020.
KOMU 8 previously reported that Heese struck and killed 4-year-old Gabriella Curry with her police car at Battle High School in 2019. Curry was playing on a sidewalk at the school when Heese drove her car onto the sidewalk.
Heese's defense attorney originally said previously the state would ask for a sentence of up to 180 days in the Boone County Jail followed by two years of probation.
At this time, Heese remains employed at CPD.