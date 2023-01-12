COLUMBIA − A 28-year-old suspect was shot and killed by police after an hours-long standoff Wednesday night in Columbia. Police say the suspect had assaulted multiple individuals and others in the area were in danger.
Jordan Pruyn, of Columbia, was taken to a local hospital after he was shot by two police officers, CPD Chief Geoff Jones said during a press conference Thursday morning. The two officers involved have been placed on administrative leave, per department policy, Jones said.
“This is never the outcome we strive for," Jones said. "We truly strive to preserve life by having our social worker there, our medics, everybody. We really try to have all the resources in place to get to a conclusion that's different than what we had last [Wednesday] night."
Officers responded to a report of a weapon disturbance at the Stonegate Mobile Home Community, in the 4200 block of Clark Lane around 1:15 p.m.
Court documents said when police arrived, officers saw Pruyn chase a woman with a gun in his hand. The woman told police she and Pruyn had been dating off and on for the past few months.
The woman said Pruyn "lunged at her, grabbed her by her shirt and pulled her to the ground."
Court documents noted Pruyn hit another individual on the head with a gun. That individual was taken to a local hospital for their injuries, according to court documents.
A witness also told police Pruyn had pointed a gun at him and said "I'm going to kill y'all," court documents said.
Police say they tried to stop Pruyn and told him to get on the ground, but threw the gun down and went into the residence.
Officers tried to verbally deescalate the situation due to uncertainty of other weapons in his possession, CPD public information officer Christian Tabak said at the briefing.
"It became clear that Mr. Pruyn was choosing not to follow officers' instructions, so officers then deployed tasers in an attempt to subdue him," Tabak said.
Pruyn then retreated to the mobile home and barricaded himself inside, police said. That's when SWAT, crisis negotiators, medics, and CPD's social workers were called to the scene.
"The purpose of the elevated response was to provide additional resources in an effort to preserve life," Tabak said.
Tabak said officers attempted to make contact with Pruyn through loud speaker and phone. Pruyn stopped communicating after hours of attempts, he said.
Police then breached two windows on the home and inserted a drone. Tabak said Pruyn was inside, armed with a knife.
Pruyn came toward the window, holding the knife, police said. Officers attempted to get him to drop the knife through verbal commands and also struck him with a "less lethal bean bag."
The suspect came out the front door with the knife and "ran toward officers in a threatening manner," Tabak said. When Pruyn continued to come toward officers, that's when the two officers fired their weapons, according to Tabak. Shots were fired around 5:45 p.m.
Police say they gave critical care to attempt to save Pruyn's life. The suspect was taken a local hospital where he died due to his sustained injuries.
"To friends and family, I’m sorry for what you’re going through," Jones said. "The circumstances and what led to the actions of police are of no comfort and I recognize that, but know you are in our thoughts, even if it doesn’t seem that way."
The Missouri State Highway Patrol had a patrolman on scene Wednesday night. MSHP will conduct a criminal investigation into the incident. Jones said CPD will fully cooperate with the patrol and that they sent over video from vehicles and officer-worn body cameras Thursday morning.
Columbia police's internal affairs division will also conduct an investigation, Jones said. It will look to make sure officers followed policy and process.
"Even if they [policies] were followed, we will look for ways to improve," Jones said.
The chief said he spoke to the two officers Wednesday night and that CPD will offer them counseling and mental health services. He also said one of the officers has 18 years of experience, while the other has about four years.