CPD have issued a warrant for 35 year-old Isaac Bryant from Columbia for second degree murder and armed criminal action for his involvement in the death of 37-year-old Demetrius Ware.

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department is investigating a homicide after one man was found dead Sunday night. 

Police said in a press release that it found 37-year-old Demetrius Ware with gun shot wounds at the 800 block of Grand Avenue just after midnight.

CPD said in the release Ware was pronounced dead after being transported to a local hospital. 

Police then issued a warrant for 35 year-old Isaac Bryant from Columbia for second degree murder and armed criminal action for his involvement. 

This is an ongoing investigation. KOMU 8 will continue to provide updates as they become available. 

Anyone who has information on the homicide should contact CPD at 575-874-7652. 

