COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department is investigating a homicide after one man was found dead Sunday night.
Police said in a press release that it found 37-year-old Demetrius Ware with gun shot wounds at the 800 block of Grand Avenue just after midnight.
CPD said in the release Ware was pronounced dead after being transported to a local hospital.
Police then issued a warrant for 35 year-old Isaac Bryant from Columbia for second degree murder and armed criminal action for his involvement.
This is an ongoing investigation. KOMU 8 will continue to provide updates as they become available.
Anyone who has information on the homicide should contact CPD at 575-874-7652.