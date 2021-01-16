COLUMBIA - Columbia Police said no one was injured after a shot was fired in the parking lot of American Freight Furniture and Mattress, 2900 Paris Road in Columbia Saturday evening.
CPD confirmed officers discovered one shot was fired and no injuries occurred. Police said the suspect was possibly at a home in the 2100 block of Carol Drive where the officers responded to and located the suspect's vehicle in the driveway.
Police said contact was attempted to be made with the suspect once at Carol Drive. The suspect refused to cooperate with officers and due to the confirmation of the shot being fired at the previous location, the Columbia Police SWAT Team and Crisis Negotiations Team were requested to assist patrol officers.
A CPD crisis negotiator made phone contact with the suspect and she was safely taken into custody without any injuries.
Paris M. Owens, 33, of Columbia, was arrested for 1st degree assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon. Owens will be remanded to the custody of Boone County Jail.
CPD said this is an active investigation and more information will become available at a later time.
According to CPD no property damage occurred at the scene of shot fired and the officers wrapped up investigation at the scene around 7:30 p.m.