COLUMBIA - Columbia's Citizens Police Review Board held a meeting Wednesday evening where the public had a chance to ask questions to CPD's Chief of Police.
Geoff Jones, Columbia's Chief of Police, says the police department is considering multiple things to help reduce the amount of violence downtown.
"There are a lot of environmental factors that we are looking into. Whether it's street lights or times that the bars shut down, Jones said. "We've met with several of the bars and had conversations about what we see is lacking."
There were two officer involved shootings in November involving shootings downtown. One on Nov. 6 outside Gold Bar and the most recent incident happening on Nov. 14 outside of Vibez lounge.
According to CPD dispatch records, there were 21 reports of shots fired and 28 reports of shots heard in the month of November.
"This isn't just a downtown issue. Different community groups are speaking up and wanting to look at different options with the city. Some of them involve the police department, some of them don't," Jones said.
December Normon, a member of the Citizens Police Review Board, was at Wednesday's meeting. She asked what the community can do in order to help prevent the increase in violence.
"Participate. If we look at food insecurity, child care, if we look at housing. If we look at all these other issues," Chief Jones said. "There are lot of people in town that have the means to deal with this pre-event through those interventions."
At the meeting, the board also discussed policies regarding body cameras
Wayne Boykin, Chair of the Citizens Police Review Board says he doesn't understand why the police officers are able to mute their cameras whenever they are having personal conversations.
"I feel the muting of those cameras alleviates or takes away some of the situations we've dealt with in appeals," Boykin said. "I feel if they weren't muted we would have been able to make better judgements about what is going on with the situation."
The next Citizens Police Review Board meeting will be on Jan. 12.