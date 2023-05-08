COLUMBIA − A Columbia Police Department community meeting over crime and safety has been rescheduled following concerns of conflicting city-affiliated meetings.
Pat Fowler, a former council member and current volunteer with Columbia’s North Central Neighborhood Association, said the community meeting in the North District and the Citizens Police Review Board's monthly meeting "never should have been scheduled at the same time."
CPD announced in April it would hold two meetings, one in its North District and one in its South District, to discuss crime trends and safety concerns. Both community meetings have been moved to June.
Fowler said having both meetings at the same time would require residents in First, Second and Third Wards to "choose between giving public comment at one meeting or the other."
Police Chief Geoff Jones said it was an unintentional oversight.
"...And the Department appreciates citizens’ patience," Jones said in a Monday news release. "This conflicting schedule could prevent residents who wish to attend both meetings from being able to do so."
Wednesday's CPRB meeting agenda includes new business on CPD's use of force and body-worn camera policies.
It comes just days after a video surfaced of CPD officers using force with a subject early Sunday morning outside a downtown Columbia bar. The video shows two officers holding a man on the ground while one punches him in the face repeatedly.
Chief Jones says he has requested the Boone County Sheriff's Office to conduct a criminal investigation the incident.
Fowler urged both meetings to stay separate in the future.
“Going forward we should never hold another CPD-related meeting to conflict with the scheduling of any regular meeting, work session or special event hosted by the Citizens Police Review Board," Fowler said.
New meeting dates for both the North and South Districts will be announced as soon as they are confirmed, according to CPD.