COLUMBIA- Columbia Police responded to a report of a burglary with a weapon in the 300 block of Brookside Lane early Monday morning.
Officers arrived around 4:10 a.m. and spoke with an adult male and adult female victims who reported to police that an unknown male broke into their apartment and demanded money and property from the victims.
The male suspect was described as approximately 5 feet tall, wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and a mask. The suspect’s direction of travel is unknown at this time, according to officers.
Officers located evidence of shots fired and no injuries were reported during the investigation.
This is an ongoing investigation and is being handled by the Department’s Criminal Investigation Division. More information may become available at a later time.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Columbia Police Department at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-TIPS to remain anonymous.