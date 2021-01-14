COLUMBIA - Columbia Police Department responded to numerous shots fired calls at Heather Ridge apartments around 8:30 Thursday night.
PIO Robert Corcoran said police found a victim with bullet wounds upon arriving at the scene. The victim has since been transported to University Hospital.
There is currently no suspect information.
