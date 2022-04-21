COLUMBIA - One person was injured after a home invasion in Columbia on Wednesday night.
Columbia Police responded to a shots fired report around 7:50 p.m. in the 4000 block of Hyde Park Avenue.
According to a news release, when officers arrived at the residence, they did not find any individuals but found evidence that shots were fired. CPD said multiple victims were involved.
Officers said one victim stated he was approached by several individuals and they forced him into the residence.
The victim stated he had been struck with a firearm but sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
No other injuries were reported. No suspect information is available, according to CPD.
