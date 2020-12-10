COLUMBIA- The Columbia Police Department issued a press release on Thursday afternoon. The statement said that traffic stops will increase in the month of December. The department will be focusing on move, DUI and DWI violations.
The Public Information Officer, Jeff Pitts, said the December holidays bring on increased impaired driving.
“So we’re in December and obviously we have couple holidays coming up, which obviously is going to increase impaired driving.” Pitts said. “You know, we want to make sure the roads stay as safe as possible for everyone on the roads. Especially if they choose to travel to visit family.”
This announcement comes exactly one week after the department released a community briefing on YouTube. The briefing was in response to a September traffic stop that critics said officers became too aggressive with a Black driver and his passenger. The video also revealed the bodycam video of the full encounter.
When asked about the stop, Pitts deflected. “So, I appreciate your question, however, we’re gonna talk about the hazardous moving violations or driving while intoxicated we’re not going to be talking about the September traffic stop.”
But community leaders are still looking for answers. Traci Wilson-Kleekamp of Race Matters, Friends said that she still needs more from CPD, this isn’t the first time this has happened. She said she needs change.
“It’s the same demand from 2000, why are black people disproportionately stopped? You haven’t answered that question,” Kleekamp said.
In the Citizens’ Police Review Board meeting the demand to reconsider the September traffic was discussed. The Traci Kleekamp also said she wants a deeper look at how traffic stops are conducted and a renewal of the review process following incidents like this traffic stop.