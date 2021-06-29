COLUMBIA - Columbia Police are investigating an assault with a vehicle that took place in the Break Time parking lot at 4 Business Loop 70 East around 5:10 a.m. Tuesday.

According to a CPD press release, Darell Lamont Rogers, 35, of Hawk Point, Missouri intentionally struck a 51-year-old male with a vehicle and attempted to run over a 40-year-old female.

Rogers also struck the Break Time building with the vehicle, causing damage to the building. 

The female victim reported previously being in an intimate relationship with the suspect.

The male victim was transported to a local emergency room where he was treated for minor injuries. The female victim did not sustain any injuries from the incident. 

CPD is actively attempting to locate Rogers for the charges of assault in the first degree, armed criminal action, domestic assault in the first degree and property damage in the first degree.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to please contact the Columbia Police Department at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.

