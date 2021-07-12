COLUMBIA - Columbia Police responded to reports of shots fired around 9:57 p.m. Sunday night. The shots occurred in the 4300 block of Rice Road in Columbia.
According to a press release, officers searched the area and found evidence of shots fired and property damage to vehicles and a residence.
There were no reported injuries at the time of the incident.
The investigation is ongoing and police are still looking for a suspect. According to the release, the suspect was driving a white four-door sedan.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to please contact the Columbia Police Department at 573.874.7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573.875.TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.